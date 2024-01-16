Hadrien Pouget was an associate fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. With a background in technical AI research, he studies practical aspects of AI policy and regulation. His work has focused on the EU's AI Act and the role technical standards will play in AI governance. His work has appeared in Lawfare, the Ada Lovelace Institute Blog, and Bandwidth, and he has been a guest on the ChinaTalk podcast.