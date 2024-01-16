



Henri J. Barkey is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.



Henri J. Barkey was a visiting scholar in the Carnegie Middle East Program and the Bernard L. and Bertha F. Cohen Professor at Lehigh University.

He served as a member of the U.S. State Department Policy Planning Staff working primarily on issues related to the Middle East, the Eastern Mediterranean, and intelligence from 1998 to 2000. He has taught at Princeton, Columbia, the State University of New York, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Barkey has authored, co-authored, and edited five books, among them Turkey’s Kurdish Question with Graham Fuller, Reluctant Neighbor: Turkey’s Role in the Middle East, and most recently, European Responses to Globalization: Resistance, Adaptation and Alternatives.

His opinion editorials have appeared in Newsweek, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Daily Star, and Los Angeles Times, and he is a frequent guest on the Newshour with Jim Lehrer and NPR.

Selected Publications:

