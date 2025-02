Houda Mzioudet is a freelance researcher on Tunisian and Libyan affairs. She has covered the Arab uprisings and researched the Tunisian democratic transition and the Libya conflict for various media outlets and think tanks. She is the co-author of Libya’s Displacement Crisis (Georgetown University Press, 2016) and author of a chapter on Black Tunisian activism and transitional justice in Transitional Justice in Tunisia: Innovations, Continuities, Challenges (Routledge, 2022).