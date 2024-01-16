Ian Gottesman is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Ian Gottesman brings experience in Web development, public administration, and international relations to the leadership of Carnegie’s Information Communications Technology (ICT) team. He has worked in ICT for a variety of public-sector organizations over the last 20 years, having served as a technology trainer, Web developer, database administrator, and ICT policy writer.

Gottesman is a returned Peace Corps volunteer from Jamaica. He received an M.P.A. with a concentration in management information science from the Askew School of Public Administration at Florida State University and a B.A. in international relations from George Washington University.



