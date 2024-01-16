



Ibrahim Saif is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Ibrahim Saif was a resident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center. An economist specializing in the political economy of the Middle East, his research focuses on economies in transition, international trade with an emphasis on Jordan and the Middle East, institutional governance, and labor-market economics.

In addition to his work at Carnegie, Saif serves as a consultant to numerous international organizations including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the International Labor Organization. He is also a fellow with the Economic Research Forum and a member of the Global Development Network.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Saif was the director of the Center for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan and, until recently, served as the secretary general of the Economic and Social Council in Jordan. His recent projects have focused on the political economy of the Euro–Med Association agreement and the oil boom in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. In addition, Saif has taught at both the University of London and Yale University, where he led courses on the economies of the Middle East.

Saif is the editor of the book Jordanian Economy in a Changing Environment, and he co-authored a chapter (with Nesreen Barakat) in the book Market Dynamics and Productivity in Developing Countries: Economic Reforms in the Middle East and North Africa. He has also been published in numerous journals, including Middle East Law and Governance Journal and the Journal of Middle Eastern Geopolitics.



