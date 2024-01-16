İsmet Akça was a consultant and nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where his work focuses on the Turkish military’s economy and civil-military relations in Turkey. Prior to joining Carnegie, he was assistant professor at the Department of Political Science and International Relations at Yıldız Technical University, Istanbul, for ten years. He has published in different journals and books, both in English and Turkish, on the Turkish military’s economic activities, military interventions in Turkey, authoritarianism, neoliberalism, and political sociology of Turkey.