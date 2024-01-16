Jacob Feldgoise was a James C. Gaither Junior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a recent graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. He researches U.S.-China technology competition, Asian economies, and emerging technologies talent flows. He has academic and professional experience in tech policy, economics, engineering, and Chinese studies. His technical toolkit includes data science and programming skills. He hopes to produce careful data-driven analysis to inform the decisions of public policymakers, particularly in the domains of innovation and tech policy with a regional focus on Asia.
He has worked for the U.S. House of Representatives Science Committee, Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET), and the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office. At CSET, Feldgoise co-authored papers on U.S.-China talent competition and briefed the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services Committees on his findings. He also studied Mandarin in Shanghai on a Boren Summer STEM Scholarship.