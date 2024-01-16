Jacob Feldgoise was a James C. Gaither Junior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a recent graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. He researches U.S.-China technology competition, Asian economies, and emerging technologies talent flows. He has academic and professional experience in tech policy, economics, engineering, and Chinese studies. His technical toolkit includes data science and programming skills. He hopes to produce careful data-driven analysis to inform the decisions of public policymakers, particularly in the domains of innovation and tech policy with a regional focus on Asia.