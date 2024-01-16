James Gibney brings to Foreign Policy a strong background in both international affairs and magazine publishing. His previous positions include the following: director for strategic planning at the National Security Council, where he served as a speechwriter for President Clinton; speechwriter and special assistant to U.S. Secretary of State Warren Christopher; and foreign-service officer with assignments in Japan and India and at the Bureau of Intelligence and Research in the U.S. Department of State.
Before joining the Foreign Service, Gibney worked as an editor and writer, including as the managing editor of both the New Republic and the Wilson Quarterly and as an editorial writer at the Japan Times.
Education: B.A., Middlebury College