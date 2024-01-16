



James Pamment is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

James Pamment was a nonresident scholar in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is also an associate professor at Lund University in Sweden, and co-editor-in-chief of the Place Branding and Public Diplomacy journal.

Pamment’s research is about how states influence one another through strategic communication, diplomacy, intelligence, aid, and propaganda. His most recent book is British Public Diplomacy and Soft Power: Diplomatic Influence and Digital Disruption, which covers the evolution of British public diplomacy between 1995 and 2015. His most recent edited book, Countering Online Propaganda and Violent Extremism (edited with Corneliu Bjola), assesses whether the lessons learned from countering violent extremism (CVE) initiatives can be adapted to countering propaganda.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Pamment was a senior analyst at the Centre for Asymmetric Threats Studies (CATS), a governmental think tank at the Swedish National Defence University, providing support to the EU-NATO Hybrid Threats Centre of Excellence in Helsinki. He has consulted extensively for governments and international organizations on questions of countering hostile foreign influence, electoral protection, and public diplomacy. He has previously held research positions at the University of Texas at Austin, the USC Center on Public Diplomacy, and Oxford University.



