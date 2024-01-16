Jamie Metzl





This person is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.



Jamie F. Metzl was a visiting scholar in the Project on the Information Revolution and World Politics at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He has served as Senior Advisor for Information Technology, Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, and Senior Coordinator for International Public Information at the U.S. Department of State.

He has also served as Director for Multilateral and Humanitarian Affairs on the National Security Council at the White House where he spearheaded the President’s initiative on International Public Information and drafted Presidential Decision Directive PDD-68 on the same subject, and coordinated United States Government international information campaigns for Iraq, Kosovo, and other crises. Dr. Metzl was a Human Rights Officer for the United Nations Transitional Authority in Cambodia (UNTAC) from 1991 to 1993, where he helped establish a nation-wide human rights investigation and monitoring for Cambodia. A term member of the Council on Foreign Relations and former White House Fellow, he holds a Ph.D. in Southeast Asian history from Oxford University, a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School, and is a magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Brown University.

Dr. Metzl is the author of the book Western Responses to Human Rights Abuses in Cambodia (St. Martin's Press) as well as numerous articles on such topics as diplomacy, human rights, Asian affairs, and Information Technology in Foreign Affairs, Daedalus, the American Journal of International Law, and other journals. He serves as an adjunct professor of law at the Georgetown University Law Center, where he teaches human rights law.



