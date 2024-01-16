Jen Rosiere Reynolds is the director of research on the information environment. Her career has focused on the intersection of the political and the digital experience, specifically international and domestic online harms and threats in cyberspace. Working across nonprofit, government, and academia, she has focused on delivering organizational results while building teams. She is an architect for timely and robust research. Jen previously served as an Army intelligence officer and an analyst in the U.S. Intelligence Community in support of special operations across numerous theaters.