Jon Bateman co-leads the technology program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace—overseeing a team of experts who study and shape global policy on AI, the information environment, cybersecurity, and biotech. He also hosts Carnegie’s flagship podcast The World Unpacked and teaches at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service.

Bateman is the author of U.S.-China Technological Decoupling—with a foreword by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who called it “a major achievement” that “will remain a touchstone for years to come”—and Countering Disinformation Effectively (with Dean Jackson).

Previously, Bateman served as a speechwriter and advisor to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford; a director for cyber strategy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense; and a senior intelligence analyst at the Defense Intelligence Agency.