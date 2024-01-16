June Lee is a program coordinator and research assistant for the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where her research focuses on cyber norms and financial sector cybersecurity. She co-leads the Korea Project’s North Korea Cyber Working Group and has previously conducted research on cybersecurity and conflict resolution at the Atlantic Council’s Cyber Statecraft Initiative and the State Department. June graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Stanford University, studying international relations and computer science.