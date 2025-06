Katherine Wilkens is a nonresident fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where she formerly served as deputy director of the Middle East Program. She brings more than 30 years of experience working on the Middle East, Southern Europe and US foreign policy. Previously, she was vice president of AMIDEAST, staff director of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe and the Middle East, and a senior advisor on the Middle East at the National Democratic Institute.