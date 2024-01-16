Kawa Hassan

Hassan is director of the Middle East and North Africa Program at the EastWest Institute’s Brussels office, where he leads track two initiatives focused on countering violent extremism. He coordinated the Knowledge Program Civil Society in West Asia, at Hivos, in the Netherlands. Prior to that, he was a senior policy officer for the South Asia and Southeast Asia program at Simavi. Earlier, he served as program manager in eastern Sri Lanka for FORUT and as field coordinator for the United Nations Development Program, where he led post-tsunami and post-conflict recovery programs. In addition, he worked as a media analyst on Dutch television and radio and as an interpreter and translator for refugees and asylum seekers.