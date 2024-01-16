



This person is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Khalid Al-Dakhil is an assistant professor of political sociology at King Saud University in Saudi Arabia. He has been a columnist for London's Al Hayat newspaper and is now a columnist for Abu Dhabi newspaper. He is widely published in Arab journals. He received his Ph.D. and M.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

During his four-month tenure at the Carnegie Endowment, his research and outreach focused on Saudi politics, history, and reform as well as the country's relations with the United States. His contribution augmented the Middle East Political Reform Initiative of Carnegie's Democracy and Rule of Law Project.



