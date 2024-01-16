



Kim Ghattas is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Kim Ghattas was a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She is the author of Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran and the Forty Year Rivalry that Unraveled Culture Religion and Collective Memory in the Middle East. She was previously a public policy fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Scholars from April to September 2017. Ghattas writes regularly for various publications including the Atlantic and was formerly an international affairs correspondent for the BBC.

She most recently covered the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign for the BBC. Between 2008 and 2013, she was the BBC's State Department correspondent, travelling regularly with the U.S. Secretary of State. She wrote a New York Times best-selling book titled The Secretary: A Journey with Hillary Clinton From Beirut to the Heart of American Power.

Before moving to Washington, she was a Middle East correspondent for the BBC and the Financial Times, based in Beirut for ten years. She was part of an Emmy-Award-winning BBC team covering the Lebanon-Israel conflict of 2006. She covered Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia extensively, as well Iran and Pakistan more recently. Ghattas serves on the Board of Trustees of the American University of Beirut.



