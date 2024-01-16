Kiran Jain is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Kiran Jain advises and invests in venture-backed technology start-ups and local governments on cutting edge legal and public policy issues including privacy-first data applications for the built environment, right-of-way management to ensure safe and efficient movement of people and goods, and building electrification strategies to deepen resilience. She currently serves on the State of California's Green Bond Market Development Committee and Barnard College's Athena Center for Leadership.

Kiran is the former Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Oakland and wrote its Resilient Oakland Playbook. She also served as a senior deputy city attorney focusing on land use, real estate, urban redevelopment and municipal law. Kiran was the founding attorney for Kiva, a peer-to-peer microfinance platform to connect people through lending to alleviate poverty.

Kiran has received several honors for her work including the Asian American Bar Association's Joe Morozumi Award for Exceptional Legal Advocacy, NAPABA Best Lawyers Under 40 and Next City Vanguard. She has served on the boards of the Municipal Law Institute, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus, the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association and South Asian Bar Association of Northern California.



