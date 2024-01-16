Kori Schake is deputy director-general of the International Institute for Strategic Studies. She is the author of Safe Passage: The Transition from British to American Hegemony and editor, with Jim Mattis, of Warriors and Citizens: American Views of Our Military. Previously, Schake worked for the National Security Council staff, the State Department Policy Planning staff, and the military and civilian staffs at the Pentagon. In 2008, she was senior policy advisor on the McCain presidential campaign. Schake taught the course, Thinking About War, at Stanford University and served on the faculties of the US Military Academy, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, and University of Maryland.