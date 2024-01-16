Kuralai Baizakova was an associate in the al-Farabi Carnegie Program on Central Asia, and a professor of international relations and the head of the European and NATO Resource Centers at al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty. A well-known expert on issues of international and regional security, European integration, and the role of Central Asia in international relations, Baizakova has traveled extensively as a scholar and professor to the United States and Europe.