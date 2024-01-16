



Lahcen Achy is no longer with the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Lahcen Achy was a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut. He is an economist with expertise in development, institutional economics, trade, and labor and a focus on the Middle East and North Africa.

From 2004 to 2009, he was a professor at Morocco’s National Institute of Statistics and Applied Economics, where he taught development and international economics. In September 2008, he was a visiting professor at the Gambian University of Banjul. Prior to that, he was a research associate at the Free University of Brussels and a visiting professor in the international master’s program jointly organized by the Free University and the University of Namur.

Achy is a research fellow in the Economic Reform Forum and the Moroccan academic liaison for the Researchers’ Alliance for Development. In this capacity, he works to increase interaction between the academic development community and the World Bank. He has consulted for the World Bank, the UN Development Program, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the Economic Commission for Africa.



