Lakshmee Sharma is a senior research analyst in the Technology and International Affairs Program at Carnegie, where she focuses on the social, political, and economic impacts of digital technology. With an international development perspective, she explores technology adoption for equitable inclusion.

Prior to her role at Carnegie, Lakshmee worked at Aapti Institute, where she supported three Indian states in developing accessible e-governance for last-mile populations. Her recent research includes assessing the technical limitations of using machine learning models to inform public policy, and equitable civic tech design in the U.S. She has also studied labor transitions in the context of app-based gig work, urban informality, and climate change in India. Her work and commentary have appeared in the Hindu, DECISION, the Economic Times, the Bastion, Freedom Gazette, and Deccan Herald.