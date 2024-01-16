Larbi Sadiki is senior lecturer in the Politics Department at the University of Exeter and was a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center.



Sadiki specializes in democratization in the Arab Middle East and lectures on Arab democratization and human rights, dialogue of civilizations, and Middle East–EU relations.



He is the author of The Search for Arab Democracy: Discourses and Counter-Discourses (Columbia University Press: 2004). His forthcoming book, Rethinking Arab Democratization: Elections without Democracy, is currently under review. A co-authored book, Tunisia–EU Relations: Democratization via Association, will appear later in 2008.



Selected Publications:

The Search for Arab Democracy: Discourses and Counter-Discourses (Columbia University Press, 2004).