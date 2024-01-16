



Laura Lucas Magnuson is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Laura Lucas Magnuson was the vice president for communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Laura was the communications director for the Obama Foundation, where she managed strategic communications and media relations. Laura previously led communications and public relations for the global law firm Morgan Lewis and media relations for the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

Laura was a Foreign Service officer at the U.S. Department of State for more than a decade, serving overseas at the U.S. embassies in Nepal and the Czech Republic and later working at State Department headquarters to advance U.S. policy related to NATO. She served as the spokesperson for the Office of the Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan and the press unit chief for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs. Laura also worked as a special assistant to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

From 2013 to 2014, Laura served as a White House spokesperson and director of strategic communications at the National Security Council under President Barack Obama. She was responsible for communications related to Europe and Russia, South and Central Asia, cybersecurity, and international economic policy.



