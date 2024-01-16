Lea Kenig was deputy chief development officer at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Prior to joining Carnegie, she served as associate vice president for international development at the George Washington University. She also served as associate vice president for development at the Brookings Institution for nearly six years and as associate dean at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.



Before settling in Washington, D.C., Kenig worked at Columbia University in a variety of positions including director of leadership gifts, director of development for Columbia Law School, and, in another life, taught English literature at Columbia and Vassar College.