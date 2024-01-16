Lu Yang was a resident scholar at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center until June 2020.
Lu Yang was a resident scholar at Carnegie China, a research fellow at the Institute of the Belt and Road Initiative at Tsinghua University, and an associate member at the Institute of South Asia Institute at the University of Heidelberg, where she got her doctorate in political science and worked as a lecturer in the Department of Political Science. She was a post-doc fellow at the Department of International Relations at Tsinghua University from 2015 to 2018.