Lucas Fluegel is a visiting scholar in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he explores the implications of advanced biotechnologies for international governance and global stability.

Previously, Fluegel has analyzed emerging technology policy with the Paragon Policy Fellowship, the U.S. Department of State, and the National Science Policy Network. He earned his Ph.D. in biochemistry from Scripps Research, where he characterized and engineered biosynthetic systems in bacteria and co-led an initiative to construct a publicly available collection of useful bacteria and their genomic information.