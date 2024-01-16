



This person is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Mai Yamani was a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Yamani was a research fellow in the Middle East Programme at Chatham House from 1997 to 2007, the Centre of Islamic and Middle Eastern Law at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London from 1992 to 2002, and from 1990 to 1991, at the Centre for Cross Cultural Research on Women in Oxford.

From 1990 to 2002, she held the position of academic adviser at the Center for Contemporary Arab Studies at Georgetown University and was a lecturer in anthropology and sociology at King Abdul Aziz University, Jeddah, from 1981 to 1984.

Selected Publications:

Cradle of Islam: The Hijaz and the Quest for an Arabian Identity (London: IB Tauris, 2004. Also published in Arabic (London: Al Saqi, 2005); Changed Identities: The Challenge of the New Generation in Saudi Arabia (London: RIIA, 2000. Published in Arabic (Beirut: Dar Al Raiys, 2001); The Rule of Law and Human Rights in the Middle East and the Islamic World (co-ed) (London: IB Tauris, 2001); “The Latent Arab Democratic Revolution,” The Middle East and North Africa (London: Routledge, 2007); “The Limits of Political Reform in Saudi Arabia,” Democratisation and the Middle East, Birgitte Rahbek (ed) (Aarhus University Press, 2005).



