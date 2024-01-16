



Malavika Raghavan is no longer with Carnegie India.

Malavika Raghavan was a nonresident scholar at Carnegie India. She is a lawyer, working on emerging issues for policy and regulation at the intersection of technology, finance, and inclusion. She leads the Future of Finance Initiative at Dvara Research, where her work addresses new challenges for consumer protection in India, given the digital innovation currently sweeping financial services.

She has experience in policy and strategy, having worked for over five years with the global law firm Allen & Overy LLP, primarily in their international debt capital markets practice. During this period, she was also seconded to the Financial Markets Law Committee, established by the Bank of England. Her other experience includes projects for the social impact investors, Acumen and Big Society Capital.

She was a 2018 fellow of the Chevening Financial Services fellowship at King’s College London, and a 2016 fellow of the On Purpose social enterprise leadership programme. She is also a member of the Asian Privacy Scholars Network.

She graduated with an MPhil in Public Policy from the University of Cambridge, and completed a five-year undergraduate law degree at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) in Hyderabad.



