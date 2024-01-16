



Maria Fantappie is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Maria Fantappie was a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut specializing in state building in the Middle East. Fantappie has written extensively on Iraq’s domestic political development and on the evolution of the Kurdish issue in the Middle East.



Prior to joining Carnegie, Fantappie conducted numerous fieldwork surveys across Iraq. She taught strategic studies and international relations at the University of Rouen and Sciences Po in Paris.

Fantappie is also an associate researcher at the Institut français du Proche-Orient (IFPO) and has consulted for the World Bank regarding the political and socioeconomic challenges facing Iraq. Her work has been published in the Los Angeles Times and the National, and she is a co-author of From Desolation to Reconstruction: Iraq’s Troubled Journey (Wilfrid Laurier University Press, 2010).



