Marissa Jordan is the program manager of Carnegie California at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Since 2018, she has been actively involved in various initiatives at Carnegie, including the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, the Europe Program, the Global Order and Institutions Program, the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program, as well as Carnegie’s artificial intelligence research. She holds a master’s degree in conflict analysis and resolution from the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution at George Mason University. Her previous research has focused on how anti-human trafficking service providers perceive the role of climate change in driving human trafficking in their respective regions.