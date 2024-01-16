Mark Chandler is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Mark Chandler was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs Program. Mr. Chandler is also currently a lecturer in law at Stanford Law School.

From 2001-2021 he was chief legal officer of Cisco and was Cisco’s chief compliance officer from 2011-2021. He was also Cisco’s executive sponsor for Germany. He was responsible for Cisco’s international engagements in intellectual property protection, compliance with security and privacy laws and regulations, and worked with governments on development of appropriate network security and access requirements, negotiation of global supply chain security arrangements, and Cisco’s international human rights engagements. He managed a team of 450 with a particular focus on transactions to extend Cisco’s business and development of technological solutions to improve delivery of legal services.

Prior to Cisco, he served as general counsel at StrataCom and as vice president of corporate development and general counsel for Maxtor Corporation, a Fortune 500 hard disk drive manufacturer. Mr. Chandler is a senior fellow at Georgetown Law Center on National Security, a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council of Stanford Law School, member of the Governing Council of the American Bar Association Center for Innovation, and former member of the U.S. Department of Commerce Manufacturing Council. He has lived in Germany and France.



