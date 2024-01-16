Mark Strauss specializes in U.S. foreign policy, particularly issues that relate to the Middle East and Iraq. Strauss has worked as a freelance reporter in the Middle East and has contributed articles to the New Republic, Brown Journal of World Affairs, Chronicle of Higher Education, Slate, and Washington Monthly. He was a research assistant at the Brookings Institution’s Foreign Policy Studies program, and he has served on the staff of a number of prominent national magazines, including the SAIS Review, SPY, and Discover.