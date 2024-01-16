Martha Finnemore was a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in the Technology and International Affairs Program. She is also a professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University in Washington, DC. Her research focuses on global governance, international organizations, ethics, and social theory.

Finnemore is the author of numerous books on global politics and her articles have appeared in Foreign Affairs, International Organization, World Politics, Annual Review of Political Science, and elsewhere. She received her BA from Harvard and her PhD from Stanford and is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Her current work focuses on ways to construct social norms to promote cybersecurity.