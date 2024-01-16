Marwa Daoudy

Dr. Daoudy's second book on The Origins of the Syrian Conflict: Climate Change and Human Security (Cambridge University Press, 2020) won the 2020 Harold and Margaret Sprout Prize by the International Studies Association, awarded for the best books in the field of environmental studies. Her first book, The Water Divide between Syria, Turkey and Iraq: Negotiation, Security and Power Asymmetry, (CNRS Editions, 2005) received the Ernest Lémonon Prize by the Institute of France at the French Academy (Académie Française). She also co-authored (with David Phillips, Stephen McCaffrey, Joakim Öjendal and Anthony Turton) Transboundary Water Cooperation as a Tool for Conflict Prevention and Broader Benefit-Sharing (2006). Among her recent publications feature articles titled “Migration and the 2030 Agenda: Migration as a Path to a More Sustainable World” (One Earth, 2022), “What is Climate Change? Framing Risks around Water, Food and Migration in the Middle East and North Africa” (co-authored with Jeannie Sowers and Erika Weinthal) (WIREs Water, 2022), “Scorched Earth: Climate and Conflict in the Middle East” (Foreign Affairs, 2022), “Rethinking the Climate–Conflict Nexus: A Human–Environmental–Climate-Security Approach” (Global Environmental Politics, 2021), “Climate and Conflict: Lessons from the Syria Case” (in The Oxford Handbook of Comparative Environmental Politics, 2021), “Water Weaponization in the Syrian Conflict: Strategies of Domination and Cooperation” (International Affairs, 2020), an opinion piece on “The Syrian Revolution: A Story of Politics, not Climate Change” (the Royal United Services Institute, RUSI, 2022) and a report titled Syria’s Human Security is Inseparable from Its Environmental Health (The Century Foundation, 2020). Her current work focuses on climate-induced and conflict-induced impacts on vulnerable populations such as women, rural communities, and refugees in the Arab world.