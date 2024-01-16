Matt Ferchen was a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy, where he ran the China and the Developing World Program. His previous research and writing have focused on the political economy of the “China model” of development, as well as China’s relations with Latin America. Building on this background, his current projects examine how China is managing political risk in its ties to fragile states, and on the nexus of development and security in China’s foreign policy.