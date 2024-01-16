Matt O’Shaughnessy is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Matt O’Shaughnessy was a visiting fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he applies his technical background in machine learning to research on the geopolitics and global governance of technology. His work examines the impacts of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies on democracy, inequality, and human rights.
Before joining the Carnegie Endowment, Matt received his PhD from Georgia Tech’s Center for Machine Learning. His technical research developed mathematical tools that use structure hidden in data to help scientists understand complex systems, including applications in the efficient collection of high-dimensional data, explaining black-box machine learning systems, and causal inference.