Melissa Sanoff is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Melissa Sanoff was the chief financial officer for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She is a CPA with over 20 years of experience in accounting with a focus in not-for-profit accounting.

Melissa oversees the Finance team in performing the daily accounting and financial reporting, managing the grants accounting and reporting function, preparing the organizational operating budgets and forecasts, monitoring and strengthening the internal control structure, and ensuring compliance with the financial regulatory requirements in Carnegie’s localities.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Melissa worked in the public accounting industry as an audit manager specializing in not-for-profits. Melissa also served as the controller for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Melissa has her MBA from the University Maryland and bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University.



