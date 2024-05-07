Dr. Micah Weinberg is a nonresident scholar at Carnegie California writing on the global relevance of the quality of democracy and public policy in this important subnational polity. He is also a Senior Strategic Advisor to the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley assisting its leadership in advancing their Democracy Policy Initiative.

Most recently he was CEO of California Forward, quintupling its staff and revenue while having a tremendous impact on public policy in this state. This includes central roles in the creation of the $600 million California Jobs First program, a new international model for equitable economic development, the $500 million California Dream for All program, focusing on expanding homeownership, as well as multi-billion-dollar investments in broadband access and wildfire mitigation. Employing and supporting former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa at the behest of the Newsom administration, he was also instrumental in the passage of generationally significant reforms to speed the construction of green infrastructure. Previously, he was the president of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, where he became a global expert on the development of innovation economies. And he had a significant impact on the implementation of the Affordable Care Act in California during his time as a Senior Fellow in the health policy program at the New America think tank.