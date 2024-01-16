Miriam Magdieli is a native of Washington, D.C. Before joining the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, she served in the Biden-Harris administration as director of strategic communications for the National Endowment for the Humanities where she led the creation and execution of strategies and materials to enhance public awareness of the humanities and of grant funding opportunities, particularly to new and diverse audiences. Prior to that, Magdieli was chief communications officer and director of marketing for the Phillips Collection, spearheading programs to raise the positive profile for the museum and its activities, including visibility for the Phillips’s centennial in 2021.