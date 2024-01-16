Miriam Magdieli is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Miriam Magdieli is a native of Washington, D.C. Before joining the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, she served in the Biden-Harris administration as director of strategic communications for the National Endowment for the Humanities where she led the creation and execution of strategies and materials to enhance public awareness of the humanities and of grant funding opportunities, particularly to new and diverse audiences. Prior to that, Magdieli was chief communications officer and director of marketing for the Phillips Collection, spearheading programs to raise the positive profile for the museum and its activities, including visibility for the Phillips’s centennial in 2021.
Magdieli spent over a decade as a career foreign service officer with the U.S. State Department, specializing in media relations, public affairs, and communications, cultural programming, and public-private partnership management. Magdieli served at U.S. embassies in Amman, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv, and in domestic assignments in the bureaus of Near Eastern Affairs, Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, and at the Foreign Press Center. She received a bachelor’s degree from the College of William and Mary. Magdieli lives in Washington, D.C., with her husband and three children.