



Mohammed Masbah is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Mohammed Masbah was a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center. He is a political-sociologist whose work centers on Salafism, political Islam, authoritarianism, and youth movements, with a focus on North Africa.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Masbah was a fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, SWP) in Berlin, and worked on the project “Elite change and new social mobilization in the Arab world.” He previously served as an expert for the Moroccan minister of communication and he is also a PhD candidate in sociology at Mohammad V University in Rabat.

His most recent publications include “Salafis and the political process in Morocco” in Salafism After the Arab Awakening: Contending with People’s Power edited by Francesco Cavatorta and Fabio Merone (Hurst Publishers, 2015) and “Islamist and Secular Forces in Morocco: Not a Zero-Sum Game” (SWP Comments 2014/C 51, November 2014).



