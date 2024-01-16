Tarunima Prabhakar is a researcher working at the intersection of technology, policy, and global development. Her recent work looks at the impact of machine learning and predictive analytics, loosely called AI, on access to credit and other essential services in India. She also leads Tattle, an open source project she co-founded to make accurate information more accessible to mobile first users in India and to increase visibility to trends on chat apps. She was previously a research fellow at the Center for Long Term Cybersecurity at UC, Berkeley. As a practitioner, she has worked on ICTD and Data Driven Development projects with non-profits and tech companies in Asia and the United States.