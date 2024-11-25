The Carnegie Politika Podcast delivers world-class analysis on what’s happening in Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. Every month, Russia expert Alexander Gabuev talks to Carnegie scholars and regional analysts on the ground to respond to emerging regional trends, the future of Russian geopolitics, and how the region is shaping the world.
Podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Alexander Baunov, editor-in-chief of Carnegie Politika and a senior fellow at Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, to discuss the upcoming Trump presidency and what effect it may have on Russian foreign policy and the war in Ukraine.
Podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Maksim Samorukov, a fellow at Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, and by Paula Erizanu, a prominent writer and journalist from Chisinau who writes for Financial Times, The Guardian and The New York Times, to discuss the upcoming presidential election in Moldova and what leverage Moscow still has to interfere in Moldova’s path toward the EU.
Podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Alexandra Prokopenko, a fellow at Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, and by Alexander Kolyandr, a financial analyst and non-resident senior scholar at the Center for European Policy Analysis, to discuss the state budget for 2025/26 and the prospects of the Russian economy in coming years.
Podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Dara Massicot, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment, and independent researcher Alexey Gusev to discuss the unprecedented turn of events at the frontline following Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region.
Carnegie Politika podcast host Alexander Gabuev is joined by prominent historian Mary Elise Sarotte to discuss the past, present and future of NATO and European security amid the war in Ukraine.
Carnegie Politika podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Carnegie Europe's director Rosa Balfour and senior fellow Tom de Waal to discuss Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, and Serbia, which find themselves caught between Russia and the EU.
Carnegie Politika podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Andrei Lankov, a professor at Kookmin University in Seoul, to discuss the outcome of Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to North Korea.
Carnegie Politika podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Alexandra Prokopenko, a fellow at Carnegie Russia Eurasia, and Dara Massicot, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment, to discuss the future of the war in Ukraine and Russia's economic stability following Moscow's government reshuffle.
Carnegie Politika podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Mark Galeotti, director of Mayak Intelligence, and Vera Mironova, an associate fellow at Harvard's Davis Center, to discuss the consequences of the March 22 terrorist attack on a Moscow concert hall and its consequences for regime stability.
Carnegie Politika podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Artyom Shraibman, a non-resident fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, to discuss his new paper for Carnegie Endowment, “Getting Off the Back Foot: Guiding Principles for a Proactive Western Strategy on Belarus.”
In this episode of the Carnegie Politika podcast, host Alex Gabuev is joined by Alexander Baunov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment and editor-in-chief of Carnegie Politika. Together, they delve into the implications of Russia’s official election results for the future of Putin’s political regime.
Carnegie Politika podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by David Herszenhorn, an editor at The Washington Post and author of the biography "The Dissident: Alexey Navalny," to discuss the death of Navalny and its consequences for the Russian opposition and society.
Carnegie Politika podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Alexandra Prokopenko, a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center and former advisor to Russia’s central bank, to discuss the current state of the Russian economy, explore the reasons for its continued resilience, and examine the potential future consequences.
Carnegie Politika podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Denis Volkov, director of the Levada Center in Moscow, and Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, to discuss their new paper for Carnegie Endowment, "Alternate Reality: How Russian Society Learned to Stop Worrying About the War."
Carnegie Politika podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Dr. Hanna Notte, director of the Eurasia Nonproliferation Program at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies and a senior non-resident scholar at CSIS, to discuss Russia's position on the conflict in the Middle East.
Podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Liza Fokht, a journalist at BBC News Russian, and Joshua Yaffa, a contributing writer at The New Yorker and the author of Between Two Fires: Truth, Ambition, and Compromise in Putin's Russia, to discuss the future of Putin's political regime following the demise of the warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Sophia Besch, a fellow at the Carnegie Europe Program, and Eric Ciaramello, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia and Eurasia Program, to discuss the outcomes of the NATO summit in Vilnius.
Alex Gabuev is joined by Tom de Waal, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, and Anna Ohanyan, a nonresident senior scholar at Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia program, to discuss developments in and around the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Why did Xi Jinping choose to visit Moscow at a time when Russia has been ostracized by the global community for its invasion of Ukraine? Did both sides get what they wanted from the visit? Podcast host Alexander Gabuev is joined by Yanmei Xie, a geopolitics analyst at Gavekal Research, and Vita Spivak, an analyst at Control Risks and non-resident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Podcast host Alexander Gabuev and Sergei Vakulenko, a new non-resident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment, discuss the energy dimension of the ongoing battle between Russia and the West.
Podcast host Alexander Gabuev discusses what the next few months may have in store together with Dara Massicot, senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, and Mark Galeotti, CEO of Mayak Intelligence.
With many former Russia-based foreign correspondents and analysts now based abroad, what are the challenges in continuing to understand Russia?
This podcast episode focuses on the recent upheaval in Kazakhstan and what to expect moving forward.