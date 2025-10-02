Podcast

What to Do About Russian Drones in NATO Airspace, with Justyna Gotkowska

by Alexander Gabuev and Justyna Gotkowska
Published on October 2, 2025

Over the last month, there have been multiple violations of NATO airspace by Russian fighter jets and drones most likely launched by Russia. The alliance must now come up with an adequate response to this “probing” by the Kremlin and develop a sensible strategy to prevent future violations—while managing the risk of escalation. What is the Kremlin trying to achieve? How prepared is NATO to face this challenge, and what would an effective mitigation strategy look like? How will this new dynamic impact the war in Ukraine and the level of European support for Kyiv?

