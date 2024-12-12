The China in the World podcast features discussions with leading scholars and former policymakers on China’s foreign policy, evolving global role, and relations with the world.
In this episode, Dr. Ian Chong hosts a conversation with Sutawan Chanprasert and Ibrahim Suffian, on the disinformation campaigns observed in Southeast Asia, and how to address it.
The three scholars discuss how tensions over the Taiwan Strait affect Southeast Asia, and how the regional states and ASEAN look at the current dynamics.
Three scholars share their insights on the role China is playing in the South China Sea, and the wider implications of the ongoing disputes and their trajectories for Southeast Asia and beyond.