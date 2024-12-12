podcasts
China in the World

The China in the World podcast features discussions with leading scholars and former policymakers on China’s foreign policy, evolving global role, and relations with the world.

Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts
3 Results
podcast

Southeast Asia and Disinformation

In this episode, Dr. Ian Chong hosts a conversation with Sutawan Chanprasert and Ibrahim Suffian, on the disinformation campaigns observed in Southeast Asia, and how to address it.

· Dec. 12, 2024
podcast

Southeast Asia and Taiwan

The three scholars discuss how tensions over the Taiwan Strait affect Southeast Asia, and how the regional states and ASEAN look at the current dynamics.

· Nov. 14, 2024
podcast

Southeast Asia and the South China Sea

Three scholars share their insights on the role China is playing in the South China Sea, and the wider implications of the ongoing disputes and their trajectories for Southeast Asia and beyond.

· Oct. 28, 2024