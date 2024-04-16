Podcast

Previewing India’s 2024 General Election

by Milan Vaishnav and  Sukumar Ranganathan
Published on April 16, 2024

In just a few days, India’s eighteenth general elections will get underway with voting in the first phase kicking off on April 19. Between April 19 and June 1, India will have seven separate polling days culminating in a final counting of votes on June 4.

Every single pre-election survey to date shows the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning a comfortable majority of seats in the Lok Sabha. If these predictions come to fruition, it would be the first time that a party has won three consecutive elections under the same leader since Congress during the Nehru period.

To preview these elections—and what they mean for India’s future—Milan is joined on the show this week by Sukumar Ranganathan, editor-in-chief of the Hindustan Times. Few people in India have observed and analyzed politics, economics, and social change as comprehensively as Sukumar.

Milan and Sukumar discuss the issues animating voters this election, the state of the economy, and the significant expansion of the BJP coalition. Plus, the two discuss the opposition’s struggles, the BJP’s big push in the southern states, and what we know about the agenda for Modi 3.0.

Episode notes:

1. Milan Vaishnav, “On electoral bonds, a short-lived celebration,” Hindustan Times, February 17, 2024.

2. “Decoding the Indian Economy (with Pranjul Bhandari)” Grand Tamasha, April 3, 2024.

3. Sukumar Ranganathan, “Five Things with @HT_Ed,” Hindustan Times (newsletter).

4. Hindustan TimesGeneral Elections Retrospective (accessed via the HT app).

DemocracyIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Grand Tamasha

  • podcast
    The Reactionary Spirit in America—and Abroad

    Journalist Zack Beauchamp joins Milan this week to explore the emergence of a new style of authoritarianism in the United States and its global spread, the center of his new book, "The Reactionary Spirit: How America's Most Insidious Political Tradition Swept the World."

  • podcast
    Kishore Mahbubani and the Asian Century

    Kishore Mahbubani brings his decades of experience as a diplomat and strategic analyst to the podcast this week to share key lessons from his storied life and career with Milan, drawing on his memoir, Living the Asian Century: An Undiplomatic Memoir.

  • podcast
    The Indian Economy's Many Possible Futures

    Author of the Indus Valley Annual Report Sajith Pai joins Milan to dive into India's macroeconomy, as well as the country's innovation sector and its ability to become an AI powerhouse.

  • podcast
    India and the Reordering of Transatlantic Relations

    How do straining transatlantic relations impact India’s engagement with Europe? Tara Varma joins Milan to share her perspective on recent developments in EU-India relations and the changing global order.

  • podcast
    How India Engages the World

    Scholar & foreign policy analyst Dhruva Jaishankar joins Milan to share his perspective on India's foreign engagement, drawing on findings form his new book "Vishwa Shastra: India and the World."