Podcast

Interpreting China: The Economy and its Impact on Foreign Policy

by Saheb Singh Chadha and Amit Kumar
Published on May 15, 2025

Episode Summary

In this episode of Interpreting India, host Saheb Singh Chadha is joined by Amit Kumar, staff research analyst at the Takshashila Institution, to explore the structural imbalances in China’s economy and what they mean for the world. The conversation delves into three major dilemmas facing the Chinese economy—fiscal stimulus, property sector instability, and domestic consumption rebalancing. Together, they examine how these economic dynamics impact China’s foreign policy, foreign economic relations and China’s outreach to countries like India. India–China economic relations are also discussed.

Amit Kumar is a contributor to the Views From Taipei compendium published by Carnegie India in May 2025. He is the author of the essay titled The Pulls and Pushes Within the Chinese Economy.

Episode Notes

In this conversation, Saheb and Amit examine the three major structural dilemmas facing China’s economy: a persistently low domestic consumption rate of around 40 percent of GDP, making China an outlier among large economies; the Chinese state’s reluctance to adopt fiscal stimulus due to its ideological opposition to welfarism; and a sharp slowdown in real estate investment that has had ripple effects across the broader economy. They also discuss how China’s enduring trade surpluses, particularly with the U.S., EU, and India are generating international pushback. Despite high trade volumes, Amit highlights the limited nature of Chinese investment in India, noting that economic outreach from China is driven less by genuine market interest and more by geopolitical calculations. 

The episode further explores why China’s engagement with regions like Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia cannot substitute for the demand found in Western markets. The episode also looks at how India’s large and growing consumer market could make it a prime destination for companies relocating under the China Plus One strategy, even if Chinese firms themselves remain reluctant to invest directly. Finally, the discussion draws a clear line between China’s diplomatic messaging and its actual economic practices, revealing a gap that continues to shape global perceptions.

Suggested Readings

Views From Taipei: Essays by Young Indian Scholars on China by Vijay Gokhale, Suyash Desai, Amit Kumar, and Aadil Brar

Review of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy for curbing opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions of Indian companies due to the current COVID-19 pandemic by Ministry of Commerce & Industry 

De-risking India’s Trade with China: Identifying Strategic and Critical Vulnerabilities by Amit Kumar

China isn't Ready to Shift to a Consumption-Driven Economy by Amit Kumar

Is India Warming up to Chinese Investment? By Amit Kumar

China’s Economy: What Everyone Needs to Know by Arthur R. Kroeber

China’s Western Horizon: Beijing and the New Geopolitics of Eurasia by Daniel S. Markey

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Interpreting India

  • podcast
    Securing Space: Opportunities for U.S.-India Cooperation in a New Strategic Frontier

    In this episode of Interpreting India, host Tejas Bharadwaj speaks with Victoria Samson, chief director for space security and stability at the Secure World Foundation, about emerging challenges and opportunities in space security. As countries ramp up efforts to protect space-based assets from cyber threats, anti-satellite weapons, and other risks, the episode explores the strategic, technological, and diplomatic dimensions of space cooperation.

  • podcast
    India's Defense Industry: The State of Play

    In this episode of Interpreting India, P. R. Shankar joins host Saheb Singh Chadha to unpack the state of India’s defense industry. While India has made gains in modernizing its military and expanding domestic defense production, challenges persist, for example, in research and development, and procurement. Gen. Shankar also provided recommendations that would allow India to reduce its imports, diversify dependence, and export indigenous systems.

  • podcast
    The Missing Pieces in India’s AI Puzzle: Talent, Data, and R&D

    In this episode of Interpreting India, Shatakratu Sahu engages with Anirudh Suri, a non-resident scholar at Carnegie India, to discuss the gaps in India’s AI ecosystem. They explore India’s National AI Mission, which prioritizes compute infrastructure and can build focus on talent, data, and research and development (R&D). The conversation highlights why these three elements are crucial to India's AI ambitions and how the country can build a globally competitive AI ecosystem.

  • podcast
    Trade, Tariffs, and Technology: U.S.-India Relations in Trump’s Second Term

    In this episode of Interpreting India, Konark Bhandari engages with Peter Harrell, non-resident fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to discuss the implications of U.S. trade policy under President Trump’s second term.