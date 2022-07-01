Sachin Chaturvedi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Attending the 48th G7 Summit in Germany

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, Sachin Chaturvedi joins Deep Pal to analyze what India’s G7 invite signifies amid a contentious geopolitical environment. How do the G7 countries perceive India? How can India partner with the G7 in achieving climate neutrality and green transition? What are the key takeaways of India’s participation in the Summit, and what relevance does this hold for India’s G20 presidency in 2023?

EPISODE NOTES

The Group of Seven or G7, an informal forum of leading industrial nations, comprising of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and Canada, hosted its 48th Summit on June 26-28 in Germany. The Summit, which aims to coordinate global policy, has come at a time when countries across the globe are still coping with the economic and political disruptions caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The G7 is thus expected to lead a global recovery from the pandemic through initiatives like Build Back Better World (B3W) and take further action against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. India, which is caught between its desire to build stronger ties with G7 countries, and its old friend, Russia accepted Germany’s invitation and attended the summit.