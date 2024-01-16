



Deep Pal is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Deep Pal was a visiting scholar in the Asia program at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is also affiliated with the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR) as a non-resident fellow. His research and publications focus on the Indo-Pacific, Indian foreign policy in its immediate and greater neighborhood, and regional security of South Asia, with particular emphasis on China. He is currently working on a project that investigates the nature and influence of Chinese involvement in South Asian states; his other research project involves understanding the relationships between violence and public goods in India’s border districts.

Before this, he has worked with NBR, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, D.C., and at the Institute of International Relations in Taipei, Taiwan. He has contributed to China Brief, the Diplomat, the Hindustan Times, Foreign Policy, and the Wire, and provided analysis to Indian news channels like CNBC Awaaz, CNN-IBN, and Mirror Now in English and Hindi. He has a decade’s experience as a broadcast journalist for some of the most-watched television stations in India and has widely traveled in India, working as a reporter, producer, and anchor.

He holds a doctorate in international studies from the University of Washington, and a master’s degree in international affairs from the George Washington University.



