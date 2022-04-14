The Russia-India-China Dynamic with P.S. Raghavan and Tanvi Madan

In this episode of Interpreting India, host Vrinda Sahai engages in a comprehensive discussion with Arun K. Singh on the evolving India-U.S. relationship under Donald Trump's second term as president. The conversation delves into key developments during Trump's first term, including challenges like trade disputes and immigration issues, and successes such as the revival of the Quad, defense partnerships, and technology cooperation.
In this episode of Interpreting India, host Saheb Singh Chadha engages in an in-depth conversation with Gaddam Dharmendra, a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India, on the evolving dynamics in Syria following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime. They explore the implications of this political transition on Syria's domestic politics, regional players like Iran, Turkey, and Israel, and global powers including Russia, China, and the United States. The discussion also touches upon India’s strategic interests in Syria and the broader region as it navigates a rapidly changing West Asian geopolitical landscape
In this episode of Interpreting India, host Rudra Chaudhuri engages in an in-depth conversation with Vijay Gokhale and D. B. Venkatesh Varma on India’s evolving diplomatic landscape amid complex global shifts. They discuss recent developments in India-China relations, including limited re-engagement efforts along the border following the BRICS Summit.
In this episode of Interpreting India, Tejas Bharadwaj sits down with Jatan Mehta, an independent space writer and author of the popular blog Moon Monday, to explore India's lunar exploration strategy in the context of growing global interest in the moon.
In this episode of "Interpreting India," Rudra Chaudhuri is joined by Arun K. Singh, former Indian Ambassador to the United States, to explore the evolving India-U.S. relationship under the Modi-Biden era.